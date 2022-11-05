Kane, PA Author Publishes Family Story
The Greatest Gift, a new book by Richard Duffy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Greatest Gift tells the story of how a family is held together by bonds of marriage, how war influences their bonds, and the concerns they have while caring for each other.
About the Author
Richard Duffy is an 84-year-old retired science teacher with a master's degree in structural geography. Duffy attended a one-room country school for the first six years of his education.
Duffy owned a 100-acre farm for most of his lifetime, where he lived. Hunting and fishing occupies most of his time.
The Greatest Gift is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7004-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-greatest-gift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-greatest-gift/
