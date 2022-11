Kane, PA Author Publishes Family Story

The Greatest Gift, a new book by Richard Duffy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.The Greatest Gift tells the story of how a family is held together by bonds of marriage, how war influences their bonds, and the concerns they have while caring for each other.About the AuthorRichard Duffy is an 84-year-old retired science teacher with a master's degree in structural geography. Duffy attended a one-room country school for the first six years of his education.Duffy owned a 100-acre farm for most of his lifetime, where he lived. Hunting and fishing occupies most of his time.The Greatest Gift is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7004-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-greatest-gift/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-greatest-gift/