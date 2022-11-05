Frankfort, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
November 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChloe: The Left-Behind Angel, a new book by Elaine Vanderberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At the Angel Academy, where all the little angels practice perfecting their flights, Chloe the angel sits and struggles because she is having a hard time with her performance.
Doubting she has what it takes, Chloe feels she will never live up to the expectations others have for her. But one particular day, she faces an unexpected test that only the strongest and most special of all the angels can pass.
Chloe, the Left-Behind Angel teaches us that no matter what obstacles we may face in life, we must never give up, for only the strongest survive.
About the Author
As a child, Elaine Vanderberg read every book in her school library and loved fiction. She still reads several books a week and serves on the Board of the Friends of the Darcy Library in Beulah, MI.
Elaine has always enjoyed working for and supporting the arts, even becoming a silversmith in her spare time. She makes bead bracelets, which she donates, gives away, or sells through her Frankfort Art Center. She has served on more committees than she cares to mention, and still does, and she's also a supporter of her local hospital, both as a volunteer in the gift shop and on the Auxiliary Board. She feels an affinity for the hospital, as she worked as a Medical Technologist for 16 years in her hometown of St. Joseph, MI. Elaine and her husband have three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. And she never made up a story for any other than McKenzi!
Chloe: The Left-Behind Angel is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2227-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/chloe-the-left-behind-angel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/chloe-the-left-behind-angel/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us