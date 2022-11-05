Shelbyville, KY Author Publishes Poetry
November 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHidden in Rain, As Clouds Linger On Still Waters Run Deep, a new book by Dominique Flynn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
People tend to hold pain within, but Dominique Flynn chose not to be a victim to hurt. Instead she bleeds out through her pen, facing all her inner demons, taking life as it goes, drifting as the waves roll in, yet staying afloat. The good with the bad, happy with the sad. Still she stands a vibrant red rose, as the Phoenix she rose. Her words are healing with whatever some may be dealing. She often thinks she can't relate, so she's taking a leap of faith. Hopefully her words don't fall on deaf ears. So welcome to her mind as we heal, diminishing any fears.
About the Author
Writing is Dominique Flynn's passion. She gets inspired from everything and begins to mold it into a piece of art. She's honored to be a mother of two; she was married for almost seven years but unfortunately found herself recently widowed unexpectedly. Dominique is a stay-at-home mom with a dream, going strong.
Hidden in Rain, As Clouds Linger On Still Waters Run Deep is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7340-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hidden-in-rain-as-clouds-linger-on/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hidden-in-rain-as-clouds-linger-on-still-waters-run-deep/
