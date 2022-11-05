Long Beach, CA Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
November 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn the Dark, a new book by Kellee Elizabeth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After vampires invade their inner circle, infecting their closest friends and allies, Mimi and Patrick, along with Zeke and Pete, must do everything in their power to help control these monsters. Even if that means risking their own lives. With such a challenge to overcome, the hunters are also at risk of exposing who they are to the public, risking the ultimate public backlash for their violent actions.
About the Author
Kellee Elizabeth has enjoyed writing since a very young age. Her hobby took the back burner, but after working at a local bookstore, she was reminded why she loved writing so much. She went to college to become an actor and still enjoys acting from time to time.
In the Dark is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7026-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/in-the-dark/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-the-dark/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
