Ashtabula, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
November 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bedtime Bear, a new book by Anne M. Stolfer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Bedtime Bear shows how children can use their cherished toys and experiences for more than just their own comfort. When the very special bedtime bear is shared with a sick child in need, a connection is formed through two otherwise separate stories. When life becomes difficult, sharing good and special memories can help someone else in need.
About the Author
Anne M. Stolfer is a wife and mother. She is a volunteer for her local church and community organizations. Stolfer was inspired to write The Bedtime Bear after telling stories with messages of love and understanding to her children to help them fall asleep.
The Bedtime Bear is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2257-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-bedtime-bear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bedtime-bear/
