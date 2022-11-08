Wellington, FL Author Publishes Religious Guide
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story of Revelation, a new book by Patrick J. Brannon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Why is Revelation so hard to understand?"
Why is it so confusing? Why do people have so many contradicting beliefs? Why can't I just read it and understand the actual order of events?
Answer – the story telling style used in the Books of Revelation is not the same one we use today! When we try to place our modern style onto the Bible's ancient style – the result is utter confusion.
The Story of Revelation takes the mystery and confusion out of the End Times Timeline.
Using an easy-to-understand, chapter-by-chapter breakdown of the book of Revelation, the End Times will take shape before you like you have never seen. It will satisfy your desire to understand Biblical events while using the story telling style you have always used.
In The Story of Revelation learn about:
- The Bible's Ancient Story Telling Style (And how it's different today's!)
- When the Rapture Takes Place (You may be in for a shock!)
- The Arrival of the Antichrist (It's probably not when you think!)
- When the Wrath of God Actually Occurs (Revelation specifically takes you!)
- What the Return of Jesus Looks Like (Hold onto your seats!)
- And Much, Much More!
Take the guesswork out of Revelation's timeline so you do not miss anything. Grab your bible and learn the order of End Time events as told by Jesus Himself!
About the Author
Patrick J. Brannon's lifelong pursuit of understanding the Book of Revelation has culminated in this volume. He graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University with a degree in Communication and a concentration in Psychology. He is the Chief Operating Officer of a Human Resources Solutions Firm located in South Florida. Professionally he helps business owners stay on track and out of lawsuits, and personally he shares his findings on Revelation with all those who are truly searching. When not working, writing, and studying, he is diligently trying to figure out what he wants to be when he grows up.
The Story of Revelation is a 486-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7347-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-story-of-revelation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-revelation-the-bibles-climactic-book-unraveled-in-a-modern-easy-to-understand-story-guide/
