Cahokia, IL Author Publishes Children & Family Book
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Full Tank of Gasby, a new book by Osiris Tucker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In far too many households, the American family is severely fractured, causing news outlets to be littered with tragic reports and painstaking efforts made by our society to prevent such tragedies going forward.
What is it that causes such fractures? Many of our households lack harmonious communication, dual parenting, family-oriented themes/language/activities, community involvement, and laughter, laughter, laughter. A Full Tank of Gasby is an adhesive that will help repair the fractures in American families, restoring their stability, beauty, and luster via fun, excitement, and plenty of side-splitting moments.
Keep this book readily available, because it is a reference tool families can utilize when difficult household challenges arise. Every page you turn is an opportunity to learn. Thank you for your time and consideration. Enjoy!
A Full Tank of Gasby is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7090-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-full-tank-of-gasby/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-full-tank-of-gasby/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us