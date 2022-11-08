Raleigh, NC Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLast Known Port: A Southern Mystery, a new book by Sue Anger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
1923 was the year for boats and booze and rag and jazz.
And the occasional missing sailor.
Set in the seaport town of Beaufort, North Carolina at the height of Prohibition, Last Known Port has all the elements of a page-turning mystery: a waterfront setting, lawless greed, foul play and romance. Anger's knowledge of the Carolina coast, intimate familiarity with small-town life, and detailed research into 1920s Beaufort bring this colorful tale of intrigue to life with a winningly authentic voice.
- Bland and Ann Simpson, author and photographer, North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky
In Last Known Port, Jake Parson, a shell-shocked World War I veteran, is determined to find his missing brother, who was last seen off the waters of Beaufort, North Carolina. Jake investigates how his brother became immersed in the tangled web of rum-running and smuggling during the frenzied days of Prohibition. Racing against time as the danger of discovery piles up around him, Jake faces characters who must make hard choices when their love and loyalty are tested. Anger's debut novel is fearless, entertaining and heartbreaking-sometimes all at once.
- Alice Osborn, author of Heroes without Capes, North Carolina Writers' Network, Board of Trustees
About the Author
Sue Anger grew up in Beaufort, North Carolina, where the past is always present. As a child, it was easy for Sue to walk around Beaufort's windy streets, sail her waters and imagine the folks who had passed before her. And she never tires of listening to the stories of the land and the sea.
Last Known Port: A Southern Mystery is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7460-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/last-known-port/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/last-known-port-a-southern-mystery/
