Delray Beach, FL Author Publishes Novel
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWeekend Warriors, a new book by Paul Garner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Weekend Warriors is a book about a group of young men reluctantly activated as cooks into the USAF during the Cuban Missile and Berlin Crises in 1963. The story follows one man in particular and the adventures that he goes on. The story maintains a level of humor while detailing the solid character of one of the cooks.
About the Author
Paul Garner's career has taken several directions over the course of his life. He started as a commercial artist for advertising agencies in Washington D.C., spent a dozen years as a Public Affairs Officer for a federal agency and owned an event planning company with his wife for over twenty years. He has two children and three grandchildren, who are paramount in his life. He loves to write, and is currently working on his second novel.
Weekend Warriors is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4341-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/weekend-warriors-by-paul-garner/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/weekend-warriors/
