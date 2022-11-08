Spartanburg, SC Author Publishes Action Book
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Extraordinary Family, a new book by John Cooksey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Extraordinary Family follows a young man named Troy, as he attempts to find a balance between his work and life at home, when he catches a glimpse of the everyday life of a family full of assassins. Fall in love with an interesting cast of characters on a wild roller coaster of emotions as Troy deals with both love and loss, victory and defeat. What would you do if a member of your family goes missing suddenly? What if you had the skills and training to find them? In My Extraordinary Family, John shows us the inner workings of a young mind as he goes through a far-from-routine style of life of killing for work, and dealing with the intricacies of a budding relationship, all while maintaining a strong sense of love and duty to his family. Will he be able to keep it all?
About the Author
As a child, John Cooksey once attempted to build a robot out of a VCR player and a lamp, resulting in a power outage in the entire neighborhood. John brings the same amount of intensity and passion to his writing, resulting in highly imaginative and compelling works of fiction. The same holds true in John's latest work, My Extraordinary Family.
My Extraordinary Family is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-538-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-extraordinary-family/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-extraordinary-family/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us