Alexandria Bay, NY Author Publishes Biography
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections II, a new book by Allan Edward Young, Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Reflections II is a continuation of Reflections I, the fact and fantasy of his life, as told by Allan Edward Young, Columbia University, 1967. There have been semi-interchangeable careers in the academic, government consulting, and business investment-advisory fields. There have been both lifelong and brief friendships and relations of both dubious and inestimable value. There's been extended work and travel on each of the world's continents, save Antarctica. There's been some successes and some most regrettable errors on his part which, at times, have greatly hurt others. And what has it all really added up to? This, he does not truly know. But he thought he might better approach an answer by setting some of these things down in story form.
Reflections II is a 146-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3777-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reflections-ii/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/reflections-ii/
