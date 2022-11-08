Feeding Hills, MA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolf Streak Beta: Alienation, a new book by M.G. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One Blue Jay spacecraft destroyed yesterday! Two of the crew killed! Survivors stranded on an alien world in solar system afar from Homeworld across the galaxy! Past friendships strained, perhaps lost! Yet to survive, trust & loyalty must renew! But will prior human perspectives be enough to go on in such lethal alien realities? Can our human characters push aside their past perspectives?
Wolf Streak Beta: Alienation continues the story of Wolf Streak Beta: Awareness bringing readers back into a world in a galaxy beyond expectations of human explorers. A sci-fi sequel to have readers on the edge of their seat as the saga unravels to tease new thoughtful possibilities?
Wolf Streak Beta: Alienation is a 976-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7235-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wolf-streak-beta-alienation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wolf-streak-beta-alienation/
