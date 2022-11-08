Lexington, NC Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmazing Short Stories, Poems, and Thoughts, a new book by Ulysses Arrington Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this collection, Ulysses Arrington Jr. expresses his thoughts on love, faith, family, and the evils of the world, among other topics. Through poetry, short stories, and notes, the author shares the insights that have come from a long and blessed life while creating a space for readers to reflect, as well.
About the Author
Ulysses Arrington Jr. was born in Tillery, North Carolina in December 1949. There, he was raised on a farm with two brothers and one sister.
Arrington dedicates this book to his mother, Mrs. Mary Arrington, and his father, Mr. Ulysses Arrington Sr., to whom he owes his good upbringing. They were wonderful parents.
Amazing Short Stories, Poems, and Thoughts is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7224-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/amazing-short-stories-poems-and-thoughts/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/amazing-short-stories-poems-and-thoughts/
