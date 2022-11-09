Detroit, MI Author Publishes Law Techniques Book
November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Authentic Attorney, a new book by Stephen A. Hnat, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book explains the psychology and the techniques used by the most successful trial attorneys of our generation. It provides real trial applications of the techniques and the theory underlying how those techniques are successful so that readers can adapt the techniques to their own personality.
Most books on trial work provide suggestions on trial techniques or "tricks of the trade," but this book provides an understanding of the principles underlying successful trial methods.
About the Author
Stephen A. Hnat was born in Detroit, Michigan, where he currently resides and has an independent practice. He is the father of five children, a Viet Nam Era veteran, and a cancer survivor. Hnat has academic degrees in Statistical Analysis, Social Work and in Psychology and is currently earning a degree in Theoretical Physics. He has participated in many high-profile cases and has contributed to nearly one billion dollars in verdicts, including record money verdicts in seven States.
The Authentic Attorney is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardbound $29.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3127-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-authentic-attorney/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-authentic-attorney-pb/
