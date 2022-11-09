Easley, SC Author Publishes Book on Kids & Stress
November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsADOLESCENT IN STRESS, DEPRESSION, AND VIOLENCE, a new book by Gertrude Okon Bassey, SFCC, Ph.D/MD, MSN-ED, APN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In our contemporary society, teen violence is a growing epidemic. Crime rates and violence among teenagers appear to be on the rise. The mixture of adolescence, school bullying, and depression is explosive. Young people also face changing relationships with peers, new demands at school, family tensions, and safety issues in their communities. ADOLESCENT IN STRESS, DEPRESSION, AND VIOLENCE aims to shed a light on and educate the reader about the dangerous and significant consequences that these stressors can have on our youths' physical and emotional health. Without help, difficulties in handling stress can lead to mental health problems for adolescents, such as depression and anxiety disorders.
About the Author
Gertrude Okon Bassey, SFCC, Ph.D/MD, MSN-ED, APN is a Sister for Christian Community (SFCC) where she serves the most vulnerable members of society, both in the United States and abroad, in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Brazil. Bassey received her bachelor's degree in Nursing from SUNY Upstate Medical University, her master's of science in Education at Grand Canyon University, her post master's of science in Nursing from South University, Savannah, and her Ph.D in Biomedical Sciences from the school of Medicine Einstein Medical Institute in Florida.
Bassey is a recipient of the President's Service Award, the Distinguished Graduate Award, the Albert Einstein Award, and the Hippocrates Award in recognition of her excellence and service to humanity.
ADOLESCENT IN STRESS, DEPRESSION, AND VIOLENCE is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4100-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adolescent-in-stress-depression-and-violence/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adolescent-in-stress-depression-and-violence/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
