Greenfield, ME Author Publishes Book on Livestock Guardian Dogs

November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving with Unicorns: A Journey with Livestock Guardian Dogs, a new book by Tarma Shena, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Living with Unicorns follows the author's unique journey, tragedy, and joy intertwining to create amazing relationships in raising livestock guardian dogs, rising from the ashes to create a life supporting others in their endeavor to understand a unique breed of dogs. The author hopes her experiences will help others to see just how amazing a relationship with these animals can be when we leave our cultural cliches behind.
About the Author
Tarma Shena's interests include horseback riding, sustainable agriculture, and continually researching genetics and how breeds were created without modern science. As a certified canine behaviorist and trainer, a lot of her time is dedicated to helping people make their canine partners into good citizens, thereby lowering the number of animals surrendered to shelters for behavioral problems.
Living with Unicorns: A Journey with Livestock Guardian Dogs is a 246-page hardcover with a retail price of $91.00 (eBook $86.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7427-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/living-with-unicorns/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/living-with-unicorns-a-journey-with-livestock-guardian-dogs/
