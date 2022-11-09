Oklahoma City, OK Author Publishes Leadership Guide
November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLeadership Is an Inside Job, a new book by Jim T. Priest, J.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As an attorney, Jim Priest has experienced and witnessed what it takes to succeed in leadership and also how to fail. His observations and first-hand experiences have led Priest to believe a leader's internal character is the key for both success and failure of the individual and the organizations they lead. In this book he shares twenty-one leadership principles and in practical down to earth advice, encourages everyone to see themselves as a leader whether they have a title or not, and to develop the character it takes to lead effectively.
"If I could I would connect a balloon to Jim Priest's book so everyone could see and read it."
- Bob Goff, NY Times Best Selling Author
"Jim's practical perspective and ability to simplify the core principles of a leader is outstanding and hits the bullseye! I'm thrilled his insights will now be available for everyone."
- Anne Bramman, Chief Financial Officer, Nordstrom
"Leadership is an Inside Job is a must read for anyone looking to ground themselves in rock solid principles and eager to lead by example."
- Steve Preston, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries International.
"Jim's contributions through writing, teaching, and advocacy have greatly benefitted the health of families and the development of leaders. His wisdom is pertinent and timely for such a time as this."
- Dr. David A. Busic, General Superintendent Church of the Nazarene
Leadership Is an Inside Job is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4098-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/leadership-is-an-inside-job/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/leadership-is-an-inside-job/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us