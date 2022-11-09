Laguna Niguel, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime for Rhymes, a new book by Joanabell Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gather 'round, children. It's time for rhymes!
In this collection of rhyming stories and anecdotes for children, you will meet dozens of fantastical characters. Meet the bugs from the garden like slippery, slimy Sammy Snail, who slithers along and leaves a trail. Meet all the clouds of the sky and all the pets at the zoo, plus My Dog Molly and her puppies, too!
Featuring rhymes about animals, make-believe, morals, and fantasy, Time for Rhymes is as imaginative as it is fun.
About the Author
Joanabell Lewis values the beauty and purity of nature and the untarnished minds of children. She has read her stories to schoolchildren's classes, and she formerly spent time with Children's Daycare at Los Angeles Assistance League. Joanabell is also happy to be very involved in the lives of her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Time for Rhymes is a 54-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7027-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/time-for-rhymes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/time-for-rhymes/
