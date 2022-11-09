Carmichaels, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLongshot, a new book by Mike Romesburg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Naval officer Richard "Nick" Nixon expects another routine job when he is assigned to accompany two Army pilots in their plane. But when the plane makes an emergency landing and they end up somewhere in the desert, it becomes very clear that Nick was wrong.
Tasked with uncovering the location of a missing mystery box and discovering who stole it, Nick is thrown headfirst into the secrets the desert is hiding. The more he uncovers about the Los Alamos site of the Manhattan Project, however, the more his life is in danger.
Longshot is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7384-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
