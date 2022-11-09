Carrollton, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust a Little Different, a new book by Kenyata Hendrix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As hard as it may be to admit, there is no age limit on feeling insecure. And at times, we lose sight about the reality that everyone was made to be different from one another.
Just a Little Different celebrates the differences that may exist in a classroom setting, especially when comparing special education and general education, reminding kids, parents, and anybody who reads it to embrace their unique characteristics that make them who they are-and to never be afraid to be themselves!
About the Author
Kenyata Hendrix is a special education teacher. She has two sisters, one with a down syndrome diagnosis. Her hobbies include writing, singing, drawing, movies, music, sports, and reading.
Just a Little Different is a 16-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7041-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/just-a-little-different/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-a-little-different/
