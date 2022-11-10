Palmdale, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRalphie Meets the Queen, a new book by Susan Pokorny, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A charming story of a puppy who discovers the Queen's love of corgis, and decides to meet the lady in question. Ralphie doesn't realize he faces a trip of over three thousand miles from the USA to achieve this. Nor that he'll need to get on an aeroplane, which is no surprise given that he doesn't know what an aeroplane is.
Helped by various friends that he makes along the way, our intrepid corgi makes his adventure-filled journey across the Atlantic. He meets some amazing characters such as the 'aristocratic' Sylvester who is bound for England 'for some tiresome cat show, I've won every year so far. You would think that they could just post me the trophy instead…'
The book is full of humour and many touching moments, from Ralphie's sad parting with his mother to seeing a petite lady standing beside a pond outside a huge palace…
Ralphie Meets the Queen is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1330-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ralphie-meets-the-queen/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ralphie-meets-the-queen/
