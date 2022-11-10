Cumming, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey of Sniggle-Snuggle, a new book by Julia Totten Coley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sniggle-Snuggle, a little boy troll, has a beautiful long tail. Sniggle-Snuggle loves to boast and his Mamma loves to show him off. The other trolls are tired of this bragging, so Sniggle-Snuggle decides to impress the humans with his tail instead. But, his source of pride in the troll world makes him different in the human world, and Sniggle-Snuggle is rejected by many. Ultimately, through his adversity Sniggle-Snuggle has adventures and even becomes a hero!
This Swedish fairytale was first written over one hundred years ago by Julia Totten Coley's grandmother. Julia adapted and rewrote that original story, and this book is the result.
About the Author
Julia Totten Coley has always had a fascination with mythology and fantasy, and she enjoys reading. Julia also enjoys creating art in sewing, stained glass and watercolor painting. She is a member of the Cumming Arts Center, and lives with her husband in Georgia. Their kids have long since grown and started their own families, so Julia and her husband have two grandchildren who are the delight of their lives.
The Journey of Sniggle-Snuggle is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7351-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-of-sniggle-snuggle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-of-sniggle-snuggle/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
