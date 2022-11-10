Columbia, SC Author Publishes Children's Pet Book
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTiger and the Queen of Sheeba: No More Dogs for Me, a new book by Sheldon W. Rice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dogs hold a special place in our hearts and families. Tiger and the Queen of Sheeba: No More Dogs for Me shares one man's treasured relationships with his furry companions. This heartfelt book will inspire everyone to remember and cherish their own pet memories.
About the Author
Sheldon W. Rice was born on an Air Force base and has travelled and lived in many places in the U.S. and the world between his childhood and eventually his own Air Force career. He met his wife while in the Air Force and was married in Germany. In 1988 he left active service, but was later called back to duty after the events of September 11, 2001. After his military career, he has been involved with private security work. He and his wife have lived in South Carolina since 1989, where they have also raised their daughter.
Tiger and the Queen of Sheeba: No More Dogs for Me is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2466-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tiger-and-the-queen-of-sheeba/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tiger-and-the-queen-of-sheeba/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us