San Francisco, CA Author Publishes YA Fantasy Novel
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Masquerade: The Troubles of Westbridge, a new book by Bradley Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A fantastic tale of magic and swords, good and evil, light and dark. This is a time of witchcraft and monsters, the age of dragons and wizards. A land filled with great perils. Werewolves, vampires, and more hunt in the darkness. Wicked evils preying on those less fortunate and weak. A time when forces united to combat the evils of the night. This is the story of four such individuals, coming together from four very different walks of life. All with one unifying goal. To snuff out monsters and make these lands safe once again. This is the time of the Masquerade.
Drawing inspiration from the rich lore of the Dungeons and Dragons universe, The Troubles of Westbridge is a D&D campaign come to life, with imaginative characters, terrifying monsters, and a band of hardscrabble heroes. These four members of the Masquerade must use their disparate skills and talents to track down and vanquish the terror of Westbridge – before it's too late. The Troubles of Westbridge is perfect for youth readers 9–13 but an entertaining adventure for any fan of fantasy.
About the Author
Bradley Allen grew up in a small town in California. He has participated in Dungeons and Dragons campaigns since childhood and has performed the role of Dungeon Master for more than a decade. Inspired by his older brother, his love for fantasy novels, games, and film started early and continues both in D&D games and in his fantasy series, The Masquerade.
The Masquerade: The Troubles of Westbridge is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7188-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-masquerade/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-masquerade/
