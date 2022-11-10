Silver Spring, MD Author Publishes Cold War Memoir
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmong Honest Communists: Yugoslavia and Slovenia 1973- 1975, a new book by Daniel J. Basta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Among Honest Communists by Daniel J. Basta is his true account of tales during the height of the "Cold War" (1973 – 1975) about: lurking spies and counterintelligence agents; the impacts of the "Yon Kippur War" and Russian pressures; face to face encounters with "operatives"; unexpectedly finding common ground with drunken Russians; being buzzed by MIG–21s; and of the realization many years later that the Author may have unwittingly been playing a role in an east-west covert operation. The tales reveal that, during the Cold War many things may not have been what they appeared to be, as is probably the case in the current turmoil engulfing Eastern Europe. There are lessons in these tales, including the fragmentation of the former Yugoslavia, that are directly relevant to the people and events unfolding affecting the former Republics of the Soviet Union – perhaps even in the Ukraine.
Basta also hopes readers will find the book entertaining if not humorous because after all the tales are about people. The sum total of them conveys a profound appreciation of a people and their culture, revealing that good people reside everywhere even in the darkest places at the darkest times.
About the Author
Raised in an Italian immigrant family from Brooklyn, New York, Basta has had an exciting if not unorthodox career, which over five decades has taken him around the world, from huddled around cooking fires with indigenous peoples in Papua New Guinea to dinner at the White House with the President and many places in between. His professional interest took him from the Aerospace Industry to practically every facet of environmental engineering and management. He has published several scientific books and more than 50 technical papers and articles. He has three engineering degrees and was a senior civil servant in the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for nearly four decades before his retirement. Basta is best known in NOAA for his long term management and the evolution of the Nation's National Marine Sanctuary system (1999 to 2016). Outside of NOAA he is best known for his expeditions to faraway places, underwater adventures, and as a major proponent of re-discovering Maritime Heritage as a means to have the past inform the future. In 2014 he received The National Maritime Historical Societies Distinguished Service Award for his leadership. When asked how he came to travel his rather unorthodox path, he has said it all began when he landed in the former Yugoslavia in early 1973, and the foundations of whatever he became are within the covers of this book.
Among Honest Communists: Yugoslavia and Slovenia 1973- 1975 is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7385-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/among-honest-communists/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/among-honest-communists-yugoslavia-and-slovenia-1973-1975/
