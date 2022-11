Beaumont, TX Author Publishes Family History Book

The Real Man: Jeff Compton, Sr. March 10, 1872 - March 18, 1937, a new book by Joseph Compton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.The Real Man is a life story of the Compton family and how Joseph Compton's grandfather interacted as a mentor and his success in life. The level of intellectual energy he expended to make his and his family's life successful was tremendous, and he was able to maintain a steady mind and stay connected to the thoughts and ideas necessary to be successful.Joseph's grandfather was a man who put his family first and did all that he thought necessary for each of them to have a happy life and be successful adults. Read this book to learn from them the factors to be successful adults and become happy parents.About the AuthorAs a young man, Joseph Compton became involved with a nursery school and did what he felt necessary to make the program a success and provide a level of joy to the lives for the young kids.His greatest hobby is reading, and he enjoys doing research of different subjects.Joseph's special interest is Black History. It is a pleasure to him to find out what many others have done to make the lives of so many others a joy and to provide a high level of success.Family is first. It is family that provides the necessary skills for an individual to be successful and happy. They, then in turn, provide to each other a level of contentment that produces a high level of joy.The Real Man: Jeff Compton, Sr. March 10, 1872 - March 18, 1937 is a 210-page hardcover with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3223-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-real-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-real-man-jeff-compton-sr-march-10-1872-march-18-1937/