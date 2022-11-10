Haynesville, LA Author Publishes Historical Fiction
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnd Life Goes On, a new book by Randy W. Merritt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet the Patton family. Starting from the Civil War, all the way to present time of 2021, And Life Goes On shows the powers of true love and what a dedicated and strong family is capable of. Taking place in Montana with many western details, the Patton family also shows the responsibility of handling a ranch and growing a buffalo herd.
About the Author
Randy W. Merritt has a Bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech University. He also has a Master's degree from the University of Oklahoma. Merritt loves to hunt deer. He was in banking for twenty years and worked as a district manager in the waste business before retiring in 2013. Merritt is a father to one son and has two grandchildren.
And Life Goes On is a 58-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7153-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/and-life-goes-on-by-randy-w-merritt/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/and-life-goes-on/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
