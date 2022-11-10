Sun City, AZ Author Publishes Humor Pet Book
November 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife as Boo Boo's Bitch: The Fundamentals of Feline Fatherhood, a new book by William C. Arbogast, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With the help and training of his beloved's cat, Boo Boo Kitty, William C. Arbogast got to know and build a relationship with the woman he loves (his Her). Life as Boo Boo's Bitch is written from William's experience of navigating a major life change with Boo Boo's beneficence. Funny and relatable, this book will resonate with cat owners everywhere.
About the Author
William C. Arbogast was born and raised in Wyoming, where life is simple, you work hard and don't quit. Through the military and his career, William has lived in many states around the country. Those experiences have helped him with perspective and an ability to relate, and taught him to laugh at himself and with others.
Life as Boo Boo's Bitch: The Fundamentals of Feline Fatherhood is a 58-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7096-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-as-boo-boos-bitch/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-as-boo-boos-bitch-the-fundamentals-of-feline-fatherhood/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
