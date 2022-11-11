Los Lunas, NM Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDescendants of Affliction, a new book by Gabriel Curtis Morris-Stubbs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Descendants of Affliction is about two NM State detectives trying to catch two prominent drug dealers causing trouble within the state. It reminds us that no matter who you meet, no matter their career, it can have an impact on your life, whether it be good or bad.
About the Author
Gabriel Curtis Morris-Stubbs was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but raised in a small town by the name of Los Lunas, New Mexico. He is a big baseball fanatic, specifically the New York Yankees. He enjoys writing stories and coming up with potential ideas for new books. His name is a merge from his dad's family (Stubbs) and his mom's family (Morris), since they never got married. Gabriel graduated from Los Lunas High School, and is currently attending CNM (Central New Mexico Community College) with hopes of later transferring to the University of Iowa for a degree in Journalism.
Descendants of Affliction is a 134-page hardbound with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4355-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/descendants-of-affliction/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/descendants-of-affliction/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
