San Clemente, CA Author Publishes Memoir
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLions in Our Garden: A Biographical Report of the Adventures and Thrilling Life of Pamela Goodman, a new book by Pamela Goodman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is Ms. Goodman's memoir. She hopes that it will appeal to a diverse audience. This work details her experiences with travel, various culture, romance, and adventure. It involves sadness and joy, verbal and physical abuse, and her life living and visiting twenty different countries. Most of all, she hopes her book will illustrate the wonder of beautiful Africa and its people.
About the Author
Pamela Goodman was born in Kenya, East Africa. She resided there for twenty-eight years. She and her brother experienced an adventurous childhood full of exploration and excitement. Sometimes herds of wildebeests and zebras were found in our garden. One magical night, two lionesses frolicked with their three playful cubs.
Lions in Our Garden: A Biographical Report of the Adventures and Thrilling Life of Pamela Goodman is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7038-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lions-in-our-garden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lions-in-our-garden-a-biographical-report-of-the-adventures-and-thrilling-life-of-pamela-goodman/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
