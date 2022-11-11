Yakima, WA Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGuess Who?: Mini Claus, a new book by Marcus Bravo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book follows the adventure of a Christmas superhero who's set out to revamp the holiday spirit in the face of a whole new world of adventure, with a whole lot of perseverance and love.
Who is it, you ask? You'll just have to guess!
About the Author
Marcus Bravo is a graduate of the Los Angeles film school and owner of Neworld Entertainment, which is home to Mini Claus. His community involvement includes reading Mini Claus stories to children through the partnership of Heritage University Enactus' Pantry of Hope.
Bravo's hobbies are singing and dancing. He has a passion for performing and writing music, with one album on Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms titled Yesterday.
Guess Who?: Mini Claus is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7188-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/guess-who/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/guess-who-mini-claus/
