Pompano Beach, FL Author Publishes Baby Memory Book
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMommy Said, a new book by Stevy Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mommy Said is an interactive book that will help you create the most important gift a parent can ever give their child. With this book, you can document your child's story from birth to adolescence, and create a keepsake that will last a lifetime and be passed down from generation to generation.
About the Author
Stevy Smith was born and raised in Baltimore. She has spent the majority of her career in Corp training and development, and she enjoys volunteering at her local nursing home. After her sister's passing, Smith was inspired to write her first book. She resides in South Florida.
Mommy Said is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardbound $25.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7220-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mommy-said/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mommy-said-pb/
