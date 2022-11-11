Lisle, IL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems from the Heart, a new book by Esteban Rodriguez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Esteban Rodriguez started writing poetry in 2015 as a way to get in touch with his feelings and emotions. He writes poems about different aspects of his life, including happiness, love, failure, depression, overcoming obstacles, and many more. He decided in 2021 to compile his works into a book as a way to inspire others to overcome their issues and find some meaning in life.
About the Author
Esteban Rodriguez was born in 1972 to a Puerto Rican family, in Gary, Indiana. The youngest of five children, he was raised Catholic and went to Catholic school from kindergarten through college. He was married in 1996 and is the father of four children. After his divorce in 2014, he started to attend therapy where it was suggested he start writing to get back in touch with feelings. After spending five years writing journal entries and poetry, he decided to publish a collection of his works.
Poems from the Heart is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7144-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-from-the-heart-by-esteban-rodriguez/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-from-the-heart-lifes-trials-and-triumphs/
