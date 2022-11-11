La Porte, IN Authors Publish Writing Education Book
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWrite, Write, Write: Right to the Top!, a new book by Martha Birkholz and Karen Bortz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
IF YOUR CHILD CANNOT EXPRESS HIM/HERSELF IN WRITING…WHAT CAN HE/SHE DO?
Write, Write, Write: Right to the Top offers a cognitive (experience) approach to writing. Experience is the best teacher. Students need to experience, in writing, what the focus of assessment tests require. Our writing process focuses on organizational skills. When students learn organizational writing processes, teachers gain time and students become more proficient writers. Writing becomes less frustrating and more purposeful. Your child needs to have experiences in what is going to be tested. Students will learn that writing is easy IF it is organized! In turn, test scores will improve.
WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TO IMPROVE STUDENT CLASSROOM BEHAVIOR?
YOU HAVE TO IMPROVE IT!
Everything we offer in our book has a reason and is an organized approach. No Deals Discipline is like our curriculum. There is a process. Everyone knows the process. Everyone understands the process. NDD pinpoints the student or students who take the most time from the well-planned curriculum and aims to correct the behaviors before they become too much to handle or even dangerous. Teachers become unwavering and adamant that rules will be followed for the benefit of all students.
B and B Cognitive Writing {partnership} is an academic tool to produce top rated academic programs while consistently using organizational skills. These programs have proven to have effective outcome testing. Especially in the wake of Covid-19, almost all students need a "catch up" plan. THIS IS IT!
About the Author
Martha Birkholz and Karen Bortz, the minds behind B and B Cognitive Writing {partnership}, have a combined total of 50 years of classroom and administrative experience to develop a failsafe process for successful learning and discipline throughout a school's academic areas.
Martha and Karen have been observing for 2 1/2 years, with grave concern, the serious decline in basic fundamental skill-sets in our youth. We are fully aware that reading, writing and arithmetic have been weak for over a decade, but the past 2 1/2 years have exponentially increased the deficit. This fact has been A-CALL-TO-ACTION for us.
We began to create Write, Write, Write: Right to the Top including No Deals Discipline in the summer of 2021. The first part of our book is an easy to teach and self-teaching tool on how to write basic paragraphs, essays and research papers. It was originally targeted for grades 5-8, but can now be used for grades 5-10! Our book can even be used by young adults who have never been taught to write properly. This book can and should be utilized in schools, home schools, with parents, with tutors, students, etc.
The second half of our book addresses discipline in the classroom called No Deals Discipline. We believe our readers will be impressed with NDD. It is a serious process for schools that are serious about altering the behavior of the chronic disrupter in the classroom and to get time back to teaching and learning.
Again, this is A-CALL-TO-ACTION for all Americans who have special skill-sets to help our youth get back on a successful learning track. IT'S TIME TO GET BACK TO WORK!
For more information click the link below:
Website: https://writinggrades5to8.com/
Write, Write, Write: Right to the Top! is a 112-page spiralbound with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7227-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/write-write-write/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/write-write-write-right-to-the-top/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us