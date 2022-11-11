Washington Island, WI Author Publishes Book on Bahá'í Faith
November 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemories of Africa: Events Experienced in Southern Africa, a new book by Robert Mazibuko, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The teaching of the Bahá'í Faith in Southern Africa continued regardless of the fact that we were in fear that growth might have been arrested, for a time, if the pioneers were to be sent out of the country. We were not a contra culture, but a culture that grew in friendship and peace among the Bahá'ís as they came out of obscurity in the mid-eighties. This story is about those times and the memories that were etched in our minds. If we forgot such memories, we would have forgotten ourselves. We are awed by the audacity of the early believers in teaching their Faith and their steadfastness in pursuing life according to Bahá'í ideals.
Memories of Africa: Events Experienced in Southern Africa is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-888-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memories-of-africa/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/memories-of-africa-events-experienced-in-southern-africa/
