Medina, OH Author Publishes Western Novel
November 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWicked Road Taken, a new book by RLK, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wicked Road Taken is a western adventure set in the time before and after the Civil War. Readers can enjoy the adventure while imagining themselves in the story. This tale was written for all the hardworking people in the hopes that it will allow them to relax after a long, hard day.
About the Author
RLK received a bachelor of arts degree from KSU and served three years honorably in the United States Marine Corps. His career path was serving the public as both police officer and fireman.
Wicked Road Taken is a 620-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7365-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wicked-road-taken/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wicked-road-taken/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
