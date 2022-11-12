Murphys, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf My Nana Had a Unicorn with Wings…, a new book by Kimberly Gaffney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Logan is a delightful six-year-old with a delightful imagination. That means there are many wonderful places to go and things to see. Maybe with his Nana and her very own Unicorn with Wings.
About the Author
Kimberly Gaffney lives in Murphys, California with her husband. She and her husband raised 6 wonderful children and are now enjoying the love of 6 amazing grandchildren.
About the Illustrator
Kaitlyn Smith is a student who enjoys turning words into pictures. She was specifically chosen by Kim for her love of art.
If My Nana Had a Unicorn with Wings… is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-822-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-my-nana-had-a-unicorn-with-wings/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/if-my-nana-had-a-unicorn-with-wings/
Contact Information
