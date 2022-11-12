Seattle, WA Author Publishes Biography
November 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAmerican Airman, a new book by Jonathan Benjamin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Ryan Cureton, a young African American man at the cusp of adulthood. His childhood was a tumultuous fight to stay afloat in a toxic home. When his academic scholarship to college runs out, he must choose: will he stay under the reigns of abusive parents, or strike out and forge a new path for himself in the military?
Ryan ultimately joins the Air Force, where he serves with distinction, until he is seriously injured overseas. Now medically retired from service and dealing with the lingering overseas. Now medically retired from service and dealing with the lingering effects of a severe traumatic brain injury, Ryan finds his unlikely healing in the world of theater, first as an usher, and later, as an award-winning playwright.
About the Author
Jonathan Benjamin (US Air Force, retired) is a Maryland-based playwright and author, originally from Seattle, Washington. His plays have been produced by both the Kennedy Centers American College Theatre Festival, Pulp Stage in Portland, Oregon and the Rainbow Theatre Project in Washington, DC. He graduated from George Washington University, magna cum laude, with a degree in Theatre and a minor in Creative Writing.
American Airman is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4074-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/american-airman/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/american-airman/
