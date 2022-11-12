Cattaraugus County, New York Author Publishes Novel
November 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Mother's Secret, a new book by D. M. B., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My parents, Keith and Betty Lu, got involved in Ballroom dancing. They took many lessons with many dance instructors. One instructor in particular was so kind as to come to our house to provide more advanced lessons. Both of my parents and Chico (instructor) could dance beautifully! There were many dance parties for their students.
At the time, I noticed that Chico was coming to the house a lot more often. I didn't think too about it, after all, my mother is a strong Christian woman…
My Mother's Secret is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7245-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-mothers-secret/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-mothers-secret/
