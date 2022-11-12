Naples, FL Student & Author Publishes Novel
November 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Old Grey, a new book by Michael A. D'Anton IV, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Old Grey is about a man who never knew what he would do in his life, and instead of going out into the world to discover his passion, he waited for the world to bring passion to him.
He wastes his life waiting for something great to happen instead of making greatness happen. After years of this misery, he finds the light that guides him to a second chance of living his life in a way where he could be truly happy with himself. Learn the crucial life lesson that you can't wait for life to go your way; you have to go out there and find something you love and make life the way you want it to be.
About the Author
When Michael A. D'Anton IV wrote this book, he was in the fifth grade, and he is now working his way into being a freshman in high school. D'Anton enjoys playing soccer, track, and cross-country. Writing is one of his favorite subjects in school, and he is inspired every day to accomplish great things. D'Anton has two siblings: an older sister, Ashley, and a younger brother, Trevor. He thanks his mom and dad for pushing him along the way to the creation of this book that he hopes will help people realize that it is never too late to turn your life around. He would also like to thank Mrs. Toal for sparking his interest in writing at an early age and for teaching him how to be both a better writer and person.
The Old Grey is a 42-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7105-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-old-grey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-old-grey/
