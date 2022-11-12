Waco, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
November 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking Towards God, a new book by Paco Jenkins, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Walking Towards God is the true story of author Paco Jenkins sharing his experiences of being calmed by the presence of God. This memoir shares how the beast appeared to the author, and how God appears as well, speaking His unconditional love and absolute power to save Jenkins from the hands and mental torture of the beast.
Jenkins was destined for these experiences. In this memoir, Jenkins shares how he once rejected God in favor for the beast, and how he walked back to God.
About the Author
Paco Jenkins was born in Mexico to immigrant parents. Jenkins knew from a young age he was different, special from the moment a Mexican doctor told his parents that the author would most likely not survive the trip north because of his failing health. Jenkins lives alone with the occasional weekend visit from his child, his true passion. Jenkins lives for his child, to provide a stable home.
Jenkins is a regular Joe who was blessed with these experiences and now lives to serve God's will. He has health problems that limit his movements, but Jenkins knows that God sometimes tightens but He never chokes us. Jenkins wants readers to keep their faith in the Lord.
Walking Towards God is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardbound $25.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-447-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walking-towards-god/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/walking-towards-god-pb/
