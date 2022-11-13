Des Plaines, IL Author Publishes Poetry
November 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSand Grains, a new book by Pearl Crumpton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sand Grains is an eclectic collection of poetry that discusses fantasy, life, love, and respect for our fellow man. This vast variety of poetry will make one reminisce, and the pieces of poetry are designed to help one use their mind and imagination.
About the Author
Pearl Crumpton is an early retiree who spent most of her career in customer service. Her hobbies are reading, writing poetry, bowling, arts and theater, sports, and travelling. Her special interests are trying to keep and have a safe environment for the future, recycling whenever possible. She lives with her spouse and together they have two children, a daughter and son. She also has one grandson and five brothers and four sisters, and her parents are still alive to this day.
Sand Grains is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7240-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sand-grains/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sand-grains/
