LegenDay Starts Supplying Silicone Parts to Medical Industry
November 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsToday, Legenday started supplying silicone parts to the medical industry. It follows decades of research and innovation, aiming to make silicone medical products affordable while supporting the OEM industry. LegenDay will supply silicone parts for general surgery, cardiology, ear, nose, Ophthalmology, and throat, among other parts in the medical industry.
"Imagine the possibilities of combining medical grade liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and innovative technologies to produce large to miniature medical parts," said Frank, Legenday Marketing Manager. "LegenDay offers unlimited silicone parts for the medical industry, which are safe, durable, and meet FDA standards."
LegenDay continues to expand medical silicone parts manufacturing capability by adopting a range of manufacturing processes. These include silicone extrusion, liquid silicone injection molding, LSR multi-shot injection molding, silicone compression molding, and insert molding silicone.
For safety, LegenDay adopts a clean room injection molding process. The liquid silicone rubber clean room injection molding conforms to ISO 14644 Classes, which vary from ISO Class 1 and ISO Class 9.
Additionally, LegenDay medical silicone parts manufacturing process involves rigorous testing, quality verification, and certification. This ensures all LegenDay silicone parts for the medical industry are safe.
About Legenday
With over two decades of R&D, LegenDay remains your #. 1 partner for all silicone parts for the medical industry in China. LegenDay has robust silicone parts manufacturing capability and testing. A rigorous testing capability, supporting OEM silicone medical parts and flexible MOQ, makes LegenDay your best partner in the industry.
Media Contact:
Email: frank@legenday.com
Phone: +86 13430834223
Contact Information
Frank Bai
Legenday
13430834223
Contact Us
Frank Bai
Legenday
13430834223
Contact Us