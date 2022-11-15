North Brunswick, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
November 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAwesome Alphabets, a new book by Sameera Akhtar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Awesome Alphabets is a positive book for children, with each letter of the alphabet beginning a new word that affirms great qualities in children everywhere. It helps children to realize that they are awesome and they can do great things. We are all important and serve a purpose!
About the Author
Sameera Akhtar has been working at an elementary school library for the last 15 years. She enjoys working with students, helping them find books in the library. Sameera also enjoys reading, writing, and drawing.
Awesome Alphabets is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardbound $26.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7308-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/awesome-alphabets/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/awesome-alphabets-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
