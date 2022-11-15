Chicago, IL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
November 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen the World Lost It, a new book by Richard Asner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A fabulous world known gem has been stolen from the Smithsonian Institution under the most guarded conditions. Investigations by both the FBI and insurer, Lloyds of London fail to discover who now has it.
Lloyds of London hires the R&R Investigation Service of Roman and Rina Hawk who have the impossible task of finding it and returning it to the Smithonian unharmed. How successful were they and what did they have to suffer to fulfill their mission?
About the Author
Richard Asner describes himself as having led a very fruitful life - and it would be impossible to argue with him. A veteran of the U.S. Marines, which he joined at 17, he went on to graduate from the Naval Academy and then spent eight years as a Naval aviator. Part of that time was spent teaching senior midshipmen at Northwestern University. After that, Asner retired from active duty and moved his focus to Abbott Laboratories, spending the next 27 years as an engineer and manager. During this time, he earned ten patents.
Asner is also the author of The Erroneous Talibani, Sixty Seconds to Armageddon, The Death Code, Dauntless 'til the Dawn, ISIS and the Scimitar, and Satan and the Prime Minister.
When the World Lost It is a 132-page hardbound with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-68537-242-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-the-world-lost-it/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-the-world-lost-it/
