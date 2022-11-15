Williamstown, KY Author Publishes Adventure Book
November 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCapping Courage, a new book by Judy Wright Brooks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Capping Courage is a unique story that invites the reader to experience the life, joys, and hardships of Kort Olanna, a young Inuit boy who must take on the responsibility of supporting his family after his father's untimely death. The bitter cold of the region and his sensitive, timid nature are a trying but motivating experience that help to change his fearfulness into a growing, courageous heart. That, along with the solving of a crime, creates a powerful message to children young and old.
About the Author
Judy Wright Brooks is a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She has five children, thirty-three grandchildren, and (almost) twenty-seven greats! Most of her life was spent in Idaho where she raised her children on a farm. Through those years, she was involved as a 4-H leader, in church projects, and wrote instructional material for children. Brooks began teaching in the mid-1970s and continued for thirty-two years, having taught all grades. Painting, writing, and travel are favorite pastimes she loves to pursue. She gives her Aunt Laura credit for this story for, as a child, Brooks longed for her visits that would fill her with the interest of this far-off land… for she was an Inuit native.
Capping Courage is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4031-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/capping-courage/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/capping-courage/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us