Maplewood, MN Author Publishes Education Book
November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiberia in Need of Education (Line), a new book by Dr. Nyonbeor A. Boley, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This very tiny book about the history of Liberia's education system attempts to draw attention to why the Liberian system of education is the poorest in the West African sub-region. A call to action for the Liberian government, leadership, and citizenry, Liberia in Need of Education (LINE) seeks to encourage and incite change. With the right motivation and inspiration, change is possible.
About the Author
Dr. Nyonbeor A. Boley, Sr., is a Harvard trained physician and a global clinical research scholar with additional training from the Johns Hopkins University (MS, Regulatory Affairs/Clinical Development of Drugs and Biologics) and the MGH Institute of Health Professions (MS, Clinical Investigation). He has served as clinical research coordinator, Department of Cardiology, at the Massachusetts General Hospital; as Health Officer at the Boston VA Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts; as adjunct instructor of anatomy and physiology at Quincy College, Quincy, Massachusetts; and as academic counselor at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. He currently serves as principal investigator (PI) on special projects with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Dr. Boley lives in Maplewood, Minnesota, with his wife and three children and enjoys writing and watching African football.
Liberia in Need of Education (Line) is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7101-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/liberia-in-need-of-education-line/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/liberia-in-need-of-education-line-the-need-for-sound-primary-and-secondary-education-in-liberia-is-an-imperative-education-enables-a-people-to-think-creatively-and-act-productively-in-the-process-of-nation-building/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us