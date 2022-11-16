Jamestown, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPretty Words, Silly Words, a new book by Glenda Malpass Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection of blessings and poems for young children is unique and fun! The words are relevant and understandable to this age level. The blessings are simple and heartwarming. The style is silly and will make little ones smile, but they will also learn vocabulary and a love of language while they're laughing.
About the Author
Glenda Malpass Jones lives in Jamestown, North Carolina, with her husband; two beagles, Brownie and Chester; and Izzy the cat. She has a degree in early childhood education and has worked in both education and libraries. She serves on the board of her local library and also volunteers there through storytelling, fundraising, shelving, assisting the children's librarian, book repair, book displays, and even weeding.
Pretty Words, Silly Words is a 40-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7362-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pretty-words-silly-words/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pretty-words-silly-words-blessings-and-poems-for-the-very-young/
