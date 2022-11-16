Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Tale of Four Mages: Folly of Gods, a new book by Kevin Creed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A day of celebration and passing the torch quickly turns into one of terror and uncertainty. Amaltheia and Corla eagerly await their chance to prove themselves in the trials to become a master mage. However, no one at the Vicemagus Temple would be ready for what happens next. The ground quakes and rips apart. Trees and plant life decay, and the very sky above flashes an ominous red. Four lives converge as the mages attempt to find the source of the destruction before it claims them, and the world they live in.
A Tale of Four Mages: Folly of Gods is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (Hardcover $26.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1350-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-tale-of-four-mages-folly-of-gods-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-tale-of-four-mages-folly-of-gods-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us