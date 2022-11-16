Sag Harbor, NY Author Publishes Cookbook
November 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Damn Good Cookin" and Other Helpful Hints, a new book by S. L. Adam, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all know our day-to-day can be hectic. And the last thing anyone wants to think about is what's for dinner, especially when you're not confident in the kitchen. In "Damn Good Cookin" and Other Helpful Hints, S. L. Adam shares her tips and tricks for cooking delicious, easy meals. Adam has done all the prep work for you and provides simple recipes and shortcuts to making dinner-or any meal!-a breeze.
About the Author
S. L. Adam lives in a beautiful area on Long Island near the beach. Although living with a physical disability that prevents her from working full time, but that has never stopped her from reaching her goals. Adam loves nature and animals and is an avid reader of mysteries and, of course, cookbooks. She also is an artist, specializing in wood burning. Adam has always had a love for cooking and believes in reusing and recycling everything she can. But her biggest joy comes from being kind to others and making them smile, whether it be through a kind word, a beautiful wood-burned art piece, or a delicious meal.
"Damn Good Cookin" and Other Helpful Hints is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7022-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/damn-good-cookin-and-other-helpful-hints/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/damn-good-cookin-and-other-helpful-hints/
